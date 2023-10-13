Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Tate County, Mississippi this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Senatobia High School at Byhalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Byhalia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at North Panola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Sardis, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
