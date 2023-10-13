Rebeka Masarova's run in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania has reached the quarterfinals, where she will play Ana Bogdan. Masarova's odds are the third-best among the field at +450 to win this event at BT Arena.

Masarova at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Masarova's Next Match

Masarova will play Bogdan in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 12:15 PM ET, after getting past Miriam Bianca Bulgaru in the last round 3-6, 7-6, 6-0.

Masarova is listed at +110 to win her next matchup versus Bogdan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Masarova Stats

In the Round of 16, Masarova was victorious 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 against Bulgaru on Wednesday.

Masarova is 27-18 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

Masarova is 21-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Masarova, over the past year, has played 45 matches across all court types, and 21.6 games per match.

Masarova, in 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.5 games per match and won 54.2% of them.

Over the past year, Masarova has won 72.9% of her service games, and she has won 29.8% of her return games.

On hard courts, Masarova, over the past year, has been victorious in 72.0% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.

