High school football is on the schedule this week in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Holmes County
  • Coahoma County
  • Attala County
  • Sunflower County
  • Marshall County
  • Tunica County
  • Clay County

    • Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Alcorn Central High School at South Pontotoc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Pontotoc, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Albany High School at North Pontotoc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Ecru, MS
    • Conference: 4A Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Pontotoc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Pontotoc, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.