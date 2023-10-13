Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Alcorn Central High School at South Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Albany High School at North Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Ecru, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
