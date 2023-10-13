Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Northwest Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Academy at Russell Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
