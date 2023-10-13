If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Meridian High School at Northwest Rankin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Flowood, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Victory Christian Academy at Russell Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Meridian, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

