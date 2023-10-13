In Bolivar County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Greenville/Weston High School at Cleveland Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cleveland, MS
    • Conference: 5A Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverside High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Shelby, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

