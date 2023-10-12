Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Tunica County, Mississippi this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tunica County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Holly Springs High School at Rosa Fort High School