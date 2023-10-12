Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the NLDS.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 29 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while batting .274.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 102 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 36 games this year (24.5%), homering in 6.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 57 games this season (38.8%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.301
|AVG
|.244
|.372
|OBP
|.319
|.629
|SLG
|.484
|42
|XBH
|28
|23
|HR
|17
|54
|RBI
|46
|64/30
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.