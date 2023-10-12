Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Clay County, Mississippi this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
West Point Television at Clarksdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.