The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators secured an upset victory in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they played as an underdog last season.

Nashville had a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers listed them as +135 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 42.6% chance for the Predators to win.

There were 34 Nashville games with over 6.5 goals last season.

Predators vs Lightning Additional Info

Predators vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 223 (28th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Predators Advanced Stats

With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the league's 28th-ranked offense.

Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the league.

With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.

Nashville had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators had the league's 27th-ranked power-play percentage (17.6%).

Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in NHL).

The 82.55% penalty-kill percentage of the Predators was sixth in the league.

The Predators won 52.2% of faceoffs, eighth-best in the NHL.

The 9.2% shooting percentage of Nashville was 26th in the league.

The Predators held their opponents scoreless two times.

