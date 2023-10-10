Predators vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 10
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we pick to take home the victory in Tuesday's action.
Predators vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Lightning 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.7)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators (42-32-8 overall) posted a record of 13-8-21 in contests that needed OT last season.
- Nashville accumulated 42 points (18-8-6) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 14 games last season the Predators ended up with just one goal, they picked up five points.
- Nashville accumulated 25 points (11-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Predators scored more than two goals in 40 games, earning 61 points from those contests.
- Last season Nashville scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games, posting a record of 16-7-3.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Nashville posted a record of 16-10-3 (35 points).
- The Predators were outshot by their opponents 52 times last season, and took 57 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|2.72
|28th
|14th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|12th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|20th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|27th
|3rd
|25.36%
|Power Play %
|17.6%
|27th
|15th
|79.69%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.55%
|6th
Predators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
