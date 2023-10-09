Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .795 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 30 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .275.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 102 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- In 24.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (57 of 145), with more than one RBI 28 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 145 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.305
|AVG
|.244
|.375
|OBP
|.319
|.636
|SLG
|.484
|43
|XBH
|28
|23
|HR
|17
|54
|RBI
|47
|64/30
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (13-6) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts through 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
