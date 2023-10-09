Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 9:07 PM on October 9.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 135 games this season and won 84 (62.2%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 73 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 45-28 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 43 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 @ Rockies L 14-5 Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen September 29 @ Giants W 6-2 Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn September 30 @ Giants L 2-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck October 1 @ Giants W 5-2 Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison October 7 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly October 9 Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen October 11 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule