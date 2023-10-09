Austin Riley -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the NLDS.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .283 with 33 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Riley has recorded a hit in 113 of 160 games this year (70.6%), including 57 multi-hit games (35.6%).

In 35 games this season, he has gone deep (21.9%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 61 games this year (38.1%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored a run in 85 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 80 .295 AVG .271 .364 OBP .331 .536 SLG .503 38 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 55 89/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings