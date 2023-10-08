Saints vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (1-3) host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
As the Patriots ready for this matchup against the Saints, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Saints vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Patriots
|1
|39
|-110
|-110
Saints vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
New Orleans Saints
- The Saints have not played a game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 39 points.
- New Orleans' games this year have had a 40.9-point total on average, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Saints have not covered the spread yet this season (0-3-1).
- The Saints have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.
New England Patriots
- The average point total in New England's contests this year is 42.3, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-3-0).
- The Patriots have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.
- New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Patriots vs. Saints Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Patriots
|13.8
|30
|24.3
|21
|42.3
|3
|4
|Saints
|15.5
|25
|19.0
|9
|40.9
|0
|4
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|41.3
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.0
|22.5
|21.5
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|45.3
|39.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|24.0
|22.0
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
