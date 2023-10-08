Chris Olave against the New England Patriots pass defense and Christian Gonzalez is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Saints play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Saints vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 30.6 7.7 36 93 9.15

Chris Olave vs. Christian Gonzalez Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has hauled in 23 catches for 306 yards (76.5 yards per game) to lead the team this season. .

In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is No. 21 in the league, at 197.8 yards per game (791 total passing yards).

The Saints are scoring 15.5 points per game, just 25th in the NFL.

New Orleans is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.8 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Saints are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 20 total red-zone pass attempts (60.6% red-zone pass rate).

Christian Gonzalez & the Patriots' Defense

Christian Gonzalez has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 17 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's D has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 784 total passing yards allowed (196 per game).

This year, the Patriots are surrendering 24.3 points per game (21st in NFL) and 297 total yards per game (10th).

New England's defense hasn't allowed a player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Chris Olave vs. Christian Gonzalez Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Christian Gonzalez Rec. Targets 37 30 Def. Targets Receptions 23 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 306 17 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.5 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

