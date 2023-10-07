Zack Fischer will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi to play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. It's a par-72 that spans 7,461 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Fischer at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Fischer Odds to Win: +75000

Zack Fischer Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Fischer has shot below par six times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Fischer has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Fischer has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Fischer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 62 +8 290 0 2 0 0 $60,880

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Fischer played this event was in 2020, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Fischer has played i the last year (7,397 yards) is 64 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of even par. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Fischer's Last Time Out

Fischer was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Fischer shot better than just 19% of the golfers at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Fischer recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Fischer carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Fischer carded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last tournament, Fischer's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.1).

Fischer finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Fischer underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

