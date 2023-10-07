Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Southland.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Houston Christian Huskies at Nicholls State Colonels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at Lamar Cardinals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) McNeese Cowboys at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

