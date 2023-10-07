Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Kentucky +14.5 against Georgia as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Kentucky +14.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.6 points

Kentucky by 0.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Missouri +5.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 7.7 points

Missouri by 7.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 8.2 points

Mississippi State by 8.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets

Over 46 - Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 51.8 points

51.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Kentucky vs. Georgia

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 52.4 points

52.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 56.5 - Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 60.8 points

60.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 5-0 (2-0 SEC) 38.6 / 13.0 482.0 / 287.2 Kentucky 5-0 (2-0 SEC) 37.0 / 15.2 396.8 / 297.2 Missouri 5-0 (1-0 SEC) 32.0 / 20.8 451.4 / 317.2 Tennessee 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 36.2 / 17.8 466.2 / 308.2 Alabama 4-1 (2-0 SEC) 32.2 / 14.2 363.2 / 298.2 Texas A&M 4-1 (2-0 SEC) 38.6 / 18.6 443.4 / 253.8 Ole Miss 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 44.6 / 24.6 517.4 / 408.8 Florida 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 25.0 / 17.4 392.6 / 275.4 Auburn 3-2 (0-2 SEC) 29.6 / 18.2 358.2 / 323.8 LSU 3-2 (2-1 SEC) 44.0 / 31.0 551.6 / 429.4 South Carolina 2-3 (1-2 SEC) 27.0 / 29.4 399.2 / 442.8 Arkansas 2-3 (0-2 SEC) 33.6 / 25.0 342.2 / 339.0 Mississippi State 2-3 (0-3 SEC) 28.0 / 29.8 362.6 / 391.6 Vanderbilt 2-4 (0-2 SEC) 31.3 / 33.3 371.5 / 408.8

