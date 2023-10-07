Week 6 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
There are 49 Football Bowl Subdivision games on the Week 6 slate, with Washington State (+3) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Look for insights and computer predictions for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State +3 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Kansas State -11.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 27.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Kentucky +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: UL Monroe +10 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UL Monroe by 4.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 38.5 - Purdue vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Peacock
Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 62.9 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Total: 51.0 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 56.5 - Maryland vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 48.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 61.5 - North Texas vs. Navy
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 68.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
