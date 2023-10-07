The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will see Trevor Cone in the field from October 5-7 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Cone at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Cone Odds to Win: +25000

Trevor Cone Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Cone has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cone has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Cone has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 54 -3 282 0 11 1 1 $456,484

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Cone finished 45th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Cone has played i the last year (7,304 yards) is 157 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Cone was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Cone recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Cone recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Cone's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that most recent competition, Cone had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Cone finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Cone carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.