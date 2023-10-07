Tommy Gainey will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Gainey at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Gainey Odds to Win: +100000

Tommy Gainey Insights

Gainey has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

Gainey has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Gainey has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 25 -14 272 0 2 0 0 $97,787

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Gainey has had an average finish of 52nd with a personal best of 31st at this tournament.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Gainey finished 36th when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Gainey has played in the past year has been 171 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Gainey was better than 37% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Gainey did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Gainey had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Gainey's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Gainey carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Gainey ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Gainey had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

