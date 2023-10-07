Sung-Hoon Kang will compete at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Kang at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kang Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sung-Hoon Kang Insights

Kang has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Kang has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Kang has had an average finish of 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Kang hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 63rd.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 48 -4 283 0 7 0 0 $292,189

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Kang has had an average finishing position of 52nd.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Kang finished 65th when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Courses that Kang has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,266 yards, 195 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -9 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 41st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Kang shot better than just 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Kang fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kang recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Kang's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

In that most recent competition, Kang had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Kang finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kang underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.