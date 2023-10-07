Held from October 5-7, Ryan Armour is set to play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Looking to place a wager on Armour at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Armour Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Armour has finished below par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Armour has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Armour has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Armour has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -5 279 0 11 0 0 $365,827

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Armour has one win in his past eight starts at this event. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

The most recent time Armour played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The courses that Armour has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,278 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Armour was better than 37% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Armour shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Armour recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Armour's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that last competition, Armour's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Armour ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Armour had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

