Ross Steelman will play at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse available is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Steelman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Steelman Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ross Steelman Insights

Steelman has finished under par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Steelman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past two tournaments.

Steelman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past two events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Steelman has played i the last year (7,333 yards) is 128 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -11. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Steelman's Last Time Out

Steelman was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 35th percentile of the field.

Steelman was better than 35% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Steelman did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Steelman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Steelman carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent outing, Steelman's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Steelman finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Steelman finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.