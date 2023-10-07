Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozzie Albies is back in action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the NLDS..
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-3 against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.
- In 31 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.9%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 78 of 148 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.298
|.317
|OBP
|.353
|.472
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/23
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
