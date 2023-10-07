The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Razorbacks are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ole Miss (-11.5) 63.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Arkansas has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Razorbacks have won their only game this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.