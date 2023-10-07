The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7 will feature Nick Watney as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Watney at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Watney Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Watney has scored better than par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Watney has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Watney has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 44 -5 280 0 4 0 0 $183,697

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Watney's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 38th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Watney finished 73rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

The courses that Watney has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,289 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 28th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Watney was better than 37% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Watney carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Watney recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Watney had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last competition, Watney posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Watney ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Watney carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.