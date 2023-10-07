The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) meet a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

With 457.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FCS, Prairie View A&M has been forced to lean on its 57th-ranked offense (360.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Mississippi Valley State ranks second-worst in points per game (9.5), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 99th in the FCS with 33.8 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Panther Vision Network.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Prairie View A&M 93.0 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (37th) 104.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.0 (119th) 35.8 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.0 (42nd) 57.3 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has racked up 157 yards on 62.2% passing this season.

Jared Wilson is his team's leading rusher with 18 carries for 100 yards, or 25.0 per game.

Jakobe Thomas has collected 33 yards (on one carries).

Kerrick Ross has registered seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 59 (14.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Malik Antwine has caught five passes and compiled 44 receiving yards (11.0 per game).

Cobie Bates has racked up 34 reciving yards (8.5 ypg) this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 927 passing yards for Prairie View A&M, completing 55.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine has 362 rushing yards on 68 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Caleb Johnson has carried the ball 49 times for 186 yards (37.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s leads his squad with 247 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 13 targets).

Trejon Spiller has caught 12 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jahquan Bloomfield has a total of 134 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

