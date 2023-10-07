Our computer model predicts the Prairie View A&M Panthers will beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Prairie View A&M (-0.1) 50.3 Prairie View A&M 26, Mississippi Valley State 25

Week 6 SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

Last year, just two Delta Devils games went over the point total.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Delta Devils vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.2 40.6 16 45 20 41 Mississippi Valley State 9.5 33.8 7 31 7 35

