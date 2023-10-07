Our computer model predicts the Mississippi State Bulldogs will defeat the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+20.5) Over (56.5) Mississippi State 34, Western Michigan 26

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 94.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 20.5-point favorites or more, Mississippi State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

This season, three of the Bulldogs' five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 3.1 higher than the average total in Mississippi State games this season.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 10.5%.

The Broncos are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 20.5-point underdogs this year, the Broncos are 1-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Broncos' five games with a set total.

The average total in Western Michigan games this season is 4.6 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 28 29.8 27.5 28 30 37 Western Michigan 25 35.8 38.5 20.5 16 46

