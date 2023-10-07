Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-20.5)
|56.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-20.5)
|56.5
|-1700
|+890
Week 6 Odds
Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Western Michigan has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
