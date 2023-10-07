The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field



Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-20.5) 56.5 -1600 +900 FanDuel Mississippi State (-20.5) 56.5 -1700 +890

Week 6 Odds

Mississippi State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Western Michigan has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.