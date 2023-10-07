Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Mississippi Today
Western Michigan Broncos vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)
- Mississippi State Moneyline: -1600
- Western Michigan Moneyline: +850
- Total: 55.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
- Southern Miss Moneyline: -150
- Old Dominion Moneyline: +125
- Total: 57.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Ole Miss (-12.5)
- Ole Miss Moneyline: -450
- Arkansas Moneyline: +325
- Total: 62.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.