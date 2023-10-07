Michael Gligic will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Gligic at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Michael Gligic Insights

Gligic has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Gligic has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Gligic's average finish has been 60th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Gligic has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 57 -3 282 0 5 0 0 $71,919

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Gligic has had an average finish of 41st in his past four appearances at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Gligic finished 45th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

Courses that Gligic has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,290 yards, 171 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Gligic's Last Time Out

Gligic shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Gligic was better than just 6% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Gligic did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Gligic carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Gligic's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Gligic carded a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Gligic ended the Fortinet Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Gligic had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

