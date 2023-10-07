The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson includes Justin Lower. The competition takes place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Lower at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Lower Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lower has scored below par nine times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Lower has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Lower's average finish has been 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lower has had an average finish of 44th in his past five appearances.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -7 279 0 14 0 2 $861,206

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Lower last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 45th.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Courses that Lower has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,292 yards, 169 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lower shot better than just 19% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Lower carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Lower recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Lower carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that last competition, Lower had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Lower ended the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Lower had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.