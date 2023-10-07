Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama is the setting for the Jackson State Tigers' (3-2) matchup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) on October 7, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Jackson State is compiling 310.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 90th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers rank 26th, giving up 294.4 yards per contest. Alabama A&M's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FCS with 213.6 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 381.6 total yards per game, which ranks 42nd.

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Jackson State Alabama A&M 310.0 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (28th) 294.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (16th) 117.6 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (62nd) 192.4 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.6 (39th) 1 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (55th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 742 passing yards for Jackson State, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has 404 rushing yards on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards (21.8 per game).

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 17 catches for 293 yards (58.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 116 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Duke Miller has a total of 107 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has racked up 857 yards (214.3 yards per game) while completing 64% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 49 times for 312 yards (62.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donovan Eaglin has rushed for 277 yards on 54 carries with two touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick leads his squad with 266 receiving yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns.

Terrell Gardner has caught 16 passes and compiled 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Cameron Young's 25 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

