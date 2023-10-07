The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7 will feature Cody Gribble as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Gribble at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +22500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Gribble Odds to Win: +22500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Cody Gribble Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Gribble has scored under par seven times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Gribble has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Gribble's average finish has been 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Gribble has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 46 -3 282 0 10 0 2 $511,826

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The past five times Gribble played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 16th.

Gribble has made the cut in two of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Gribble finished 30th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

Courses that Gribble has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,329 yards, 132 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gribble's Last Time Out

Gribble finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

Gribble was better than just 12% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Gribble carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Gribble had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Gribble's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last outing, Gribble had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Gribble finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Gribble underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.