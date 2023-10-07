Held from October 5-7, Charley Hoffman will compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Looking to wager on Hoffman at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hoffman Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Charley Hoffman Insights

Hoffman has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Hoffman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Hoffman has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -6 278 0 10 0 0 $788,899

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hoffman has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 26th.

Hoffman made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Hoffman played this event was in 2021, and he finished 39th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The courses that Hoffman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,283 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which landed him in the first percentile of the field.

Hoffman was better than only 6% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hoffman fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hoffman carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Hoffman had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that most recent outing, Hoffman's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Hoffman ended the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hoffman fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

