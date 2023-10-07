The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Carson Young is currently in 65th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Carson Young at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Young Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Young has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Young hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -8 262 0 15 1 1 $1.4M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Young finished 77th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Young has played i the last year (7,291 yards) is 170 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Young's Last Time Out

Young was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

Young shot better than just 32% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Young carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Young carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Young's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Young's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Young finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Young bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.