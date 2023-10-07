Camilo Villegas will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Villegas at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Villegas Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Camilo Villegas Insights

Villegas has finished below par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Villegas has had an average finish of 56th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Villegas has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 55 -3 284 0 3 0 0 $33,148

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Villegas has had an average finishing position of 25th.

Villegas has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Villegas did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Country Club of Jackson will play at 7,461 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Villegas has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,295 yards, 166 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Villegas' Last Time Out

Villegas shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Villegas was better than just 9% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Villegas did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Villegas recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Villegas' six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last outing, Villegas' showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Villegas finished the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Villegas recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

