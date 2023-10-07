Brice Garnett will play at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Garnett at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Garnett Odds to Win: +25000

Brice Garnett Insights

Garnett has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Garnett's average finish has been 46th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Garnett has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -6 279 0 13 0 1 $410,577

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Garnett has one top-10 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 41st.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Garnett last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 54th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Garnett has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 164 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 87th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

Garnett was better than just 32% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Garnett shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Garnett did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Garnett had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.4 on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

In that last outing, Garnett posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Garnett ended the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Garnett had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

