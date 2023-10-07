The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7 will feature Andrew Landry in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Landry at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Landry Odds to Win: +35000

Andrew Landry Insights

Landry has finished under par six times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Landry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Landry has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Landry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 59 -3 282 0 10 0 0 $191,619

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Landry has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 32nd.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Landry last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Landry has played i the last year (7,243 yards) is 218 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Landry's Last Time Out

Landry was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

His 3.9-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Landry was better than just 19% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Landry fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Landry carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Landry's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Landry had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Landry finished the Fortinet Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Landry carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

