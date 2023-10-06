Root for your favorite local high school football team in Sharkey County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Sharkey County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

South Delta High School at West Tallahatchie High School