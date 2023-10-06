Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leflore County, Mississippi has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Houston High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leflore County High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Shelby, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.