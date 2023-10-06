Lauderdale County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Leake Central High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS Conference: 4A Region 4

4A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS Conference: 6A Region 5

6A Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkdale High School at Bay Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bay Springs, MS

Bay Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Lauderdale High School at Stringer Attendance Center