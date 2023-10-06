Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauderdale County, Mississippi has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leake Central High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkdale High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Lauderdale High School at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
