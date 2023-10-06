High school football is happening this week in Jasper County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Jasper County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Clarkdale High School at Bay Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Bay Springs, MS

Bay Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Lauderdale High School at Stringer Attendance Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Stringer, MS

Stringer, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Heidelberg High School at North Forrest High School