High school football action in Jackson County, Mississippi is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Jackson County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Harrison Central High School at St. Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Ocean Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at East Central High School