Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Game 1 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 3
The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins in the first game of the NL Wild Card Series at 8:08 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.89 ERA).
Phillies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 8:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA)
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.56 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 32 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 21 times in 32 starts this season.
- Wheeler has 29 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins
- The Marlins are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .405 (19th in the league) with 166 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in three games, and they have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 18 innings.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 198 strikeouts over 171 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
- Luzardo is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Luzardo will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).
- He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.89), 28th in WHIP (1.249), and eighth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 796 total runs scored while batting .256 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (eighth in the league).
- Luzardo has a 3.65 ERA and a 1.135 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over two appearances.
