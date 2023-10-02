Seahawks vs. Giants Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, October 2, 2023, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) are favored by just 1.5 points against the New York Giants (1-2). The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the game.
Before the Seahawks play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Giants take on the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Seahawks vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-1.5)
|47.5
|-120
|+102
Other Week 4 Odds
Seattle vs. New York Game Info
- When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Seahawks vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Seattle is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Seattle has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
- New York has not won a game against the spread this season.
- The Giants are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- One of New York's three games has gone over the point total.
