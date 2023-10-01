How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) play on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome in a battle of NFC South foes.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Saints Insights
- The Saints average just two fewer points per game (17.7) than the Buccaneers give up (19.7).
- The Saints collect 314.7 yards per game, 44.3 fewer yards than the 359 the Buccaneers allow per outing.
- New Orleans rushes for 93.3 yards per game, just 9.7 fewer yards than the 103 that Tampa Bay allows per contest.
- The Saints have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Buccaneers have forced (7).
Saints Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 16-15
|CBS
|9/18/2023
|at Carolina
|W 20-17
|ESPN
|9/24/2023
|at Green Bay
|L 18-17
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/19/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.