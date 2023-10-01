Our computer model projects a victory for the New Orleans Saints when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Saints are putting up 17.7 points per game on offense this year (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 16.7 points per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball. With 19.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers rank 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 19.7 points per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 3.5) Under (40) Saints 20, Buccaneers 16

Place your bets on the Saints-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 63.6%.

New Orleans has compiled a 0-2-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, none of New Orleans' games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 40 points, 0.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Saints contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Buccaneers based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Tampa Bay has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Games featuring Tampa Bay have hit the over once this year.

This season, Buccaneers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 17.7 16.7 16 15 18.5 17.5 Tampa Bay 19.3 19.7 19 21 20 17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.